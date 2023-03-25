Share:

NEW YORK - Donald Trump created a “false expectation” of his imminent arrest, the New York prosecutor inves­tigating the ex-president over hush money said Thursday, as tensions build over a possible indict­ment. The comments come amid uncertainty over when a grand jury hearing the case will take a vote on charging Trump, a historic move that would inflame the 2024 election campaign in which the 76-year-old Republican is running to regain office.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office made the remarks in a letter sent to three Republi­can lawmakers who had written to Bragg request­ing that he testify before Congress about his probe.

The Republicans -- who are all chairmen of House committees -- accused Bragg, a Democrat, of waging a “politically motivated prosecution” in their letter dated on Monday.

It was sent after Trump had said on Saturday, without providing any evidence, that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, and called for support­ers to “Protest, take our nation back!”

“Your letter... is an unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution,” Leslie Dubeck, the gen­eral counsel for Bragg’s office wrote in Thursday’s response, seen by AFP. “The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers re­portedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a le­gitimate basis for congressional inquiry,” she add­ed. Trump’s post on Truth Social sparked a media frenzy and led to warnings from Democrats that his call for demonstrations could trigger a repeat of the violence his supporters unleashed at the US Cap­itol on January 6, 2021. Protests have so far been small and sporadic. New York police have erected barricades outside Bragg’s office, Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Court, where Trump would eventually appear before a judge if indicted.