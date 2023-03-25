Share:

ISLAMABAd-Pakistan’s biggest and one-of-its-kind Builders Mall — IMARAT Builders Mall has signed up to bring Danube, a leading retailer of home improvement and interior design products, to its mall’s vast offering.

IMARAT Group is bringing Danube all the way from Dubai to provide an exceptional range of furniture that is diverse and caters to all types of customers- from traditional to contemporary styles. With a wide variety of options available, customers can expect to find the perfect piece to fit their taste and budget.

Starting off as a single showroom in Ras Al-Khaimah in 2008, Danube Home has grown into the region’s favourite destination for home interior solutions because the company has successfully captured and blended the quintessential spirit of craftsmanship and design into its bewildering range of products. Today, Danube Home is offering more than 50,000 products across 16 product-specific categories. The company has 17 showrooms and more than 5 million square feet of logistics and warehousing space.

Danube Home is a leading home improvement and home furnishing retail brand with a strong, vibrant, ever-growing presence in the Middle East, Gulf Region, and the Indian Sub-continent. The renowned company is known for its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of customer service, unmatched quality, strikingly beautiful designs, and innovative retail services. Known for its vast range of products including furniture, home décor, sanitary ware, tiles, and lighting, Danube will add to IMARAT Builders Mall’s already impressive selection of products. The two brands will work together to provide customers with a comprehensive selection of products and services, making it easier for them to create their dream homes.

“Excited to the core, we welcome Danube to our mall. In a single vicinity, IBM will offer our customers an even wider range of high-quality home improvement products,” said Shafiq Akbar, Chairman IMARAT Group. “With Danube’s expertise in interior design and home improvement, we are confident that our customers will find the products they need to make their dream homes a reality,” said Farhan Javed, Group Director Graana.com and IMARAT Hospitality.

IMARAT Builders Mall is the largest home improvement and construction supplies brand in the region, and Danube has a reputation for offering high-quality products and excellent customer service.