Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A transformer donated by a social wel­fare organisation to run a water filtra­tion plant and a school had been stolen leaving the two free facilities for the vil­lagers dysfunctional.

Rise in transformers theft in areas in­cluding Mehmood Kot, Sinawan, Qasba Gujrat and Karamdaad Qureshi showed it was emerging as a thriving business but the police were ignoring this seri­ous issue, say dozens of villagers who assembled at village Gulab Shah in Karamdaad Qureshi in protest against transformers theft.

They said, rising incidents of trans­formers theft were going unnoticed by the relevant authorities and de­manded that the transformer stolen from their village be recovered and installed so that their children could resume availing of free education facilities at the school and residents enjoy clean drinking water from the filtration plant. Residents of the area including Zameer, Ehtasham, Nasir, Mahmood, Kareem Haidar and oth­ers urged DPO Safdar Raza Kazmi to arrest the criminals and recover the stolen property.