The outgoing Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Barrister Shehzad Atta Elahi on Saturday clarified that there was no veracity in the claims that he had been "asked" to resign as the AGP.

Mr. Elahi had, on Friday, tendered his resignation from the post.

He said when he informed “an important government official” of his resignation, he was stopped but he handed over his duly signed resignation to the [law] minister. “The government may move my resignation to the president when it deems it suitable”, he added.

Mr. Elahi had been appointed as the AG in February this year after Mansoor Usman refused to take charge.