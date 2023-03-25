Share:

BAHAWALPUR - World Water Day was celebrated in the Department of Soil Science, Faculty of Ag­riculture and Environ­ment, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) here Friday. This year, the day was themed as “Ac­celerating Change; Be the Change You Want to See in The World” by the United Nation’s SDG-06 (Clean Water and Sanita­tion). Prof Dr Moazzam Jamil Registrar, Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain Dean of the Faculty of Agricul­ture and Environment, Dr Maqshoof Ahmad Chairperson, Depart­ment of Soil Science, Dr Azhar Hussain, Associate Professor Department of Soil Science and Fo­cal Person of the event, faculty members and students participated in cake cutting ceremony. Addressing the event, Prof Dr Moazzam Jamil highlighted the impor­tance of water and ap­preciated Dr Azhar Hus­sain for organising the World Water Day 2023. In his address to the participants, Dr Azhar Hussain said that as per the direction of the Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, this in­stitute was going to start undergraduate and post­graduate degree pro­grammes in water man­agement in Fall 2023.