Monday, March 25, 2024
07 illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers held

07 illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers held
APP
March 25, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers and recovered arms, ammunition besides liquor from their posses­sion during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Ratta Amaral police held Muhammad Asif and re­covered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Pirwadhi police nabbed Rizwan and recov­ered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

While, Cantt police recov­ered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Hafeezullah.

Following operation, Race Course police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Shafqat. 

Saddar Wah police recov­ered 01 pistol 30 bore from Abdul Rahim.

Waris Khan police recov­ered 05 liters of liquor from Ahmed Ali.

Dhamyal police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Gh­ulam Abbas.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investi­gation was underway.

Divisional SPs commend­ed police teams for their performance and said that action will be continued against the aerial firing and liquor suppliers without any discrimination.

