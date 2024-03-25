Monday, March 25, 2024
102 cases registered against professional beggars

Our Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024
LAHORE  -  Traffic Police on Sunday booked 102 professional beggars in a grand opera­tion. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar, in a press statement, said that the number of professional ped­dlers increased in Ramazan, adding in this connection, four squads have been formed for a crackdown. She said 102 cases have been registered against pro­fessional beggars in Ramazan. The CTO Lahore further said that more than 830 children and elderly beggars were re­leased after giving a warning. Amara Athar has ordered the divisional and circle officers to take strict action against beggars. The CTO said that pro­fessional beggars are being removed from main signals, while cases have been registered against those begging on fake disability. Citizens should sup­port the traffic police in discourag­ing such elements because your hard earned money is not for cheaters, she appealed. The CTO said that not only the traffic flow is affected by theses ac­tivities, but there is also a fear of acci­dents. She added that conducting such operations would help increase the flow of traffic.

Our Staff Reporter

