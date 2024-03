MULTAN - Police claimed to have ar­rested 13 drug peddlers and recovered drugs dur­ing last 24 hours. Accord­ing to spokesperson for po­lice, police have decided to launch crackdown against drug dealers and wine sell­ers and recovered 2360 grams hashish, 203 liters alcohol and ice. The drug peddlers included Imran, Shakir, Islam, Afzal, Dilshad, Noman, Akram, Naeem, Asif Salim, Zahid, Sabir Hussain, and Iftikhar. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and launched legal action.