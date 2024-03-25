2 wanted members of bike-lifter gang held, 4 stolen bikes recovered

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad’s Shahzad Town police station teams arrested two wanted members of a motorbike-lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession, a public re­lations officer said on Sunday. He said that, following the theft in­cidents, the police used technical and human re­sources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a motorbike-lifter gang in­volved in criminal activi­ties. The accused were identified as Gulbaz and Muhammad. The police team also recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Islamabad police appre­hended 10 outlaws in­cluding three profession­al beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and re­covered stolen valuables, drugs and weapons from their possession. Ac­cording to a public rela­tions officer of Islam­abad police, the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Aamir and recovered 1168 grams of heroin from his possession. The Shali­mar police team arrested two accused namely Ar­slan and Zahid and re­covered stolen valuables from his possession. Likewise, a Golra police team arrested three ac­cused namely Zeeshan, Mudassir Ali and No­man and recovered 121 grams of heroin, one 30 bore pistol with ammu­nition and one dagger from their possession. Moreover, the Noon po­lice team arrested an accused namely Muham­mad Zafar and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a crackdown against the menace of beggary, the police teams arrested three professional beg­gars and registered cases against them.