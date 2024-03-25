2 wanted members of bike-lifter gang held, 4 stolen bikes recovered

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad’s Shahzad Town police station teams arrested two wanted members of a motorbike-lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession, a public relations officer said on Sunday. He said that, following the theft incidents, the police used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a motorbike-lifter gang involved in criminal activities. The accused were identified as Gulbaz and Muhammad. The police team also recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Islamabad police apprehended 10 outlaws including three professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered stolen valuables, drugs and weapons from their possession. According to a public relations officer of Islamabad police, the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Aamir and recovered 1168 grams of heroin from his possession. The Shalimar police team arrested two accused namely Arslan and Zahid and recovered stolen valuables from his possession. Likewise, a Golra police team arrested three accused namely Zeeshan, Mudassir Ali and Noman and recovered 121 grams of heroin, one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and one dagger from their possession. Moreover, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Zafar and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a crackdown against the menace of beggary, the police teams arrested three professional beggars and registered cases against them.