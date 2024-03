28 outlawsheld over kite selling, flying

MULTAN - District police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 28 accused during action against kite sellers, kite flying and recovered over 1000 kites and strings dur­ing last 24 hours. According to the police spokesperson, the police raided and recov­ered 102 kites from Sheh­baz, 05 kites from Nauman, 20 kites from Muhammad Wakil, 100 kites from Adnan Ali, Wasif 15 kites from Ali Raza, 20 kites from Kashif, 15 kites from Ashraf, 35 kites from Faisal, 30 kites from Nadeem, 30 kites from Shoaib, 200 kites from Bilal, 30 kites from Ishaq, 25 kites from accused Wasim. Simi­larly, 10 kites from Alam­gir, 18 kites from Tahir, 90 kites from Munir Hussain, 75 kites from Ihtesham, 30 kites from Muhammad Asif, 20 kites from Ramadan, 20 kites from Islam, kites, 100 yards of strings from Aizaz, 15 kites from Mubeen, 15 kites from Ayaz and 10 kites from Muhammad.