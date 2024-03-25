3-day 203rd annual Urs of saint poet sachal sarmast begins in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR - The three-day 203rd annual Urs of saint poet Hazrat Sachal Sarmat (RA) started on13th Ramadan (Sunday) at Khairpur.

Khawaja Abdul Haq Farooqi, the Sajaad e Nasheen of Darghah Sachal Sarmast (RA) visited the Mazaar of Sachal Sar­mast (RA) along with followers and sing­ers by singing Sachal songs in their own tradition and started the un officially cer­emonies of three days 203rd annual Urs of Sachal by bath of shrine, laid the Chaa­dar on Mazaar of Sachal. While Sindh chief minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest of inaugural cremony and former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah will be the honorary chief guest of ceremony of URS on march-25 (Monday) they will laid the floral wreath (Chaadar) on shrine of Shachal Sarmast and will in­augurate the official ceremonies of Urs. They will attend the mehfil e Samaa at Mehfil Samaa hall and will listen to the sachal songs from followers of Sachal in their own tradition, the Sarmast 43 and Sachal Souvenir 33 will be honored and awards will be distributed.

Former provincial minister Sindh and PPP leader Manzoor Hussain Wasan and Barrister Halar Khan Wasan will be the chief guest of exhibition which will be held at the exhibition ground at 12 noon. The Malakra Sindh (wrestling) will also be held at ground in which Member of Sindh Assembly Naeem Ahmed Kural, MPA Sajid Ali Bhanbhan, former MP Pir Syed Bachal Shah will be the special guests. On the same day at 8.30 pm Raag Rang Mehfil will be held in which special guests members of National Assembly in­cluding Syed Fazal Ali Shah Member Syed Javed Ali Shah, Dr. Syeda Nafisa Shah, Dr. Mehran Razak Bhutto, members provin­cial assembly Pir Syed Ahmad Raza Shah known as Syed Pyar Ali Shah, Ghazala Sial will guests on the occasion.