Monday, March 25, 2024
4 suspects held over teacher’s murder

Agencies
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KANDHKOT   -   The police arrested four suspects in connection with murder of school teacher and recovered weapons from their possession. Ac­cording to SSP Bashir Bro­hi, police along with Sindh Rangers was conducting joint operations in Kachha area and village Jamal to ar­rest key accused of murder of the teacher. He hoped that the murderers would be ar­rested and abducted people would be rescued soon. The police official said that four suspects have been appre­hended with arms during door-to-door operation in village Jamal. SSP Bashir Brohi said that operation would continue till arrest of murderers and recovery of abducted people.

Agencies

