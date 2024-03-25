4 suspects held over teacher’s murder

KANDHKOT - The police arrested four suspects in connection with murder of school teacher and recovered weapons from their possession. According to SSP Bashir Brohi, police along with Sindh Rangers was conducting joint operations in Kachha area and village Jamal to arrest key accused of murder of the teacher. He hoped that the murderers would be arrested and abducted people would be rescued soon. The police official said that four suspects have been apprehended with arms during door-to-door operation in village Jamal. SSP Bashir Brohi said that operation would continue till arrest of murderers and recovery of abducted people.