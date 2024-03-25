600 ration bagsof Ramadan package seized, house sealed

BUREWALA - The team of the district administration here on Sun­day raided at a house and recovered 600 ration bags of Ramadan Nigehban pack­age and sealed the house in Chak 83/WB. The district administration got informa­tion about embezzlement into Punjab CM Ramadan Nigehban package as 600 ration bags were recov­ered from a house owned by Asghar resident of 83/WB which included flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and oth­er items. According to local people, the ration bags were shifted there on daily basis and repacked by open­ing them. Tehsildar Shahid Nawab seized the ration bags and sealed the house. Further investigation was underway to identify the re­sponsible persons.