8 kg charas recovered in Midh Ranjha

SARGODHA - Midh Ranjha police on Sunday busted a gang of drug pushers here on Sunday. Midh Ranjha po­lice raided different localities and busted four members of a drug gang besides recovering of 8 kg charas from them. The gang would supply drugs to other cities of the Punjab. An investiga­tion is ongoing.

500-LITRE LIQUOR, WEAPONS RECOVERED

The Cantonment police launched a crackdown on drug-pushers and illegal weapon-holders, here on Sunday. A police spokesman said that the raid­ing teams arrested three alleged criminals and recovered 500 lifters of liquor and weapons from them. Further investigation was under way.