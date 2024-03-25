AC checks prices of essential commodities

HYDERABAD - On the directives of Deputy Com­missioner Shaheed Bena­zirbad Zahid Hussain Rind, Assistant Commissioner Salmon Ayoub visited differ­ent markets of the city and checked prices of daily use items including vegetable, fruit, kiryana and grocery. Assistant Commissioner on the occasion directed shop­keepers to sell essential items at Government fixed prices and no profiteer­ing and hoarding would be tolerated at any cost. Later, the Assistant Commissioner visited the complaint desk setup for registering com­plaints of customers about over pricing.