Monday, March 25, 2024
AC checks prices of essential commodities

APP
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   On the directives of Deputy Com­missioner Shaheed Bena­zirbad Zahid Hussain Rind, Assistant Commissioner Salmon Ayoub visited differ­ent markets of the city and checked prices of daily use items including vegetable, fruit, kiryana and grocery. Assistant Commissioner on the occasion directed shop­keepers to sell essential items at Government fixed prices and no profiteer­ing and hoarding would be tolerated at any cost. Later, the Assistant Commissioner visited the complaint desk setup for registering com­plaints of customers about over pricing.

