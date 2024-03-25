Monday, March 25, 2024
Agriculture secretary visits fair price shops

Our Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Sunday made a surprise visit to fair price shops set up under the Agriculture department at Model Bazar Wahdat Road and Mian Plaza, Johor Town and reviewed the qual­ity as well as supply and demand of commodities. On this occasion, the Agriculture Secretary said that 51 fair price shops had been estab­lished across the province for Rama­zan out of which 36 fair price shops were located in model bazaars and 15 in Ramazan bazaars. He said that these fair price shops remain open daily from 9 am to 5 pm and the prices here were 25% lower than the wholesale market. Thirteen items including vegetables, fruits, gram lentil and gram flour are avail­able at these fair price shops in suf­ficient quantity. Clear orders have been issued for ensuring the avail­ability of the best quality items at these shops and relevant officers and staff must review the stock on a daily basis, he added. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed the relevant officers and staff to set up separate counters for potatoes, tomatoes and onions to facilitate people.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711340147.jpg

