Agriculture secretary visits fair price shops

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Sunday made a surprise visit to fair price shops set up under the Agriculture department at Model Bazar Wahdat Road and Mian Plaza, Johor Town and reviewed the qual­ity as well as supply and demand of commodities. On this occasion, the Agriculture Secretary said that 51 fair price shops had been estab­lished across the province for Rama­zan out of which 36 fair price shops were located in model bazaars and 15 in Ramazan bazaars. He said that these fair price shops remain open daily from 9 am to 5 pm and the prices here were 25% lower than the wholesale market. Thirteen items including vegetables, fruits, gram lentil and gram flour are avail­able at these fair price shops in suf­ficient quantity. Clear orders have been issued for ensuring the avail­ability of the best quality items at these shops and relevant officers and staff must review the stock on a daily basis, he added. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed the relevant officers and staff to set up separate counters for potatoes, tomatoes and onions to facilitate people.