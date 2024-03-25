All set for special anti-polio campaign being launched today

LAHORE - A special polio eradication cam­paign dubbed as campaign re­sponse will commence today (Monday) in 7 districts of Punjab, confirmed the head of the polio programme and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordi­nator Mr Khizer Afzaal on Sunday. The districts include Multan, DG Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, RY Khan, Faisalabad, Kasur and Okara. In Faisalabad, the campaign will con­tinue for seven days. While in other districts the campaign will last five days. Over 30,000 polio workers and supervisors will participate in the drive to immunize 4.5 mil­lion children under the age of five against polio. The EOC coordina­tor directed the districts to make polio campaign a success saying the special campaign will be help­ful in blocking polio virus recircu­lation in Punjab. “Amid polio vi­rus circulation in other provinces, Punjab has not reported any polio case since October 2020 which is an achievement of the programme. But, movement of population from core reservoirs to Punjab was one the major causes of virus importa­tion in Punjab”, cautioned the EOC coordinator. The Punjab polio pro­gramme head praised polio work­ers saying that program’s health workers on the forefront continue to reach children in some of the hardest to reach areas with the sin­gular goal to reach every last child with the polio vaccine and ensure a polio-free world for future gen­erations. He also cautioned against them against complacency as coun­try could not afford to let polio virus return to the province. Mr Afzaal ensure pledged that government of Punjab through health department was ensuring the safety and securi­ty of our frontline heroes. The EOC coordinator reiterated that multi­ple doses of polio drops offered the best protection against polio virus, highlighting the need to vaccinate every single child to achieve popu­lation immunity and prevent virus circulation. “Parents must welcome polio teams whenever they come to knock at their doorsteps. Local communities must be reassured that immunization is a safe and ef­fective means of safeguarding their children against this virus. With dedication and hard work, Punjab aims to remain polio free in 2024”, the EOC head reiterated.