Another youngster falls prey to street crime in Karachi

Another youngster fell prey to street crime when two armed men killed him on resistance in Sector-5 of North Karachi here on Sunday.

Armed robbers entered his shop and started bagging cash. The shopkeeper put resistance. As a result, robbers killed him and fled with the looted cash.

People of the area held a protest against the murder of the shopkeeper and voiced concern over rising crimes. They blocked traffic on roads and demanded that police arrest the robbers.

More than 45 citizens have lost their lives in the first three months of this year in Karachi. Incidents of kidnap for ransom and extortion are increasing in the city.

In another incident in Pannu Aqil, a robber was arrested after he was injured in an encounter with police whereas his two accomplices escaped.

Rangers and police in a joint operation in Katcha area of Kandhkot arrested three suspected robbers and demolished 15 shelters of Kokari, Nandwani, Banglani and Cholyani gangs.