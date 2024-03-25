As crime rate surges, Punjab CM seeks daily situation report

Maryam Nawaz says permission will not be granted to establish no-go areas anywhere in Punjab n Says incidents of torture on children, servants highly deplorable n Orders police to step up crackdown against kite-flying.

LAHORE/NEWS DESK - Following the death of a youth in Faisalabad the other day caused by a kite string, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sunday ordered a crackdown on the making, selling and buying of chemical string to save human lives.

Chairing a meeting on law and order, Maryam Nawaz or­dered a zero-tolerance policy about the chemical string, ex­pressing concern over the fre­quent occurrence of kite flying incidents.

The chief minister gets briefing on law and order situ­ation in the province days after a media report claimed that criminals are on the rampage and they are looting an aver­age of 200 people every day in the provincial capital, Lahore.

The first 10 days of Ramazan remained very hard for the cit­izens as over 1,000 crime in­cidents were reported during that period. According to some statistics, nearly 74,000 crime incidents, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and theft were reported dur­ing the last 80 days in Lahore alone. The last Wednesday witnessed the highest number of street crimes — over 500 — when the robbers made off with over 150 motorcycles, cars, mobile phones and other valuables.

The chief minister stated that she felt heartily grieved over witness­ing the video of the deceased child due to chemical kite string, adding that the lives of the parents of the innocent child got ruined as well.

The CM maintained that a law ex­ists for the eradication of kite fly­ing but even then, people are los­ing their lives. “There is a need to undertake steps on a war footing to ensure implementation on the pro­hibition of kite flying law. Mere reg­istering a case is inadequate, the accused must also be punished”, she directed the authorities con­cerned. During the meeting, the IG Police gave a briefing about the law-and-order situation. The CM sought a report on the crime sit­uation on daily basis and directed to submit a report after evaluating the performance of the police offi­cers. She also ordered immediate action to ensure implementation of the law to stop open display of arms. It was agreed to formulate a foolproof mechanism for drug ped­dling during the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz directed to frame cases with irrefutable evidence against the big drug-peddlers add­ing that the need to formulate a legal mechanism in order to check the on­line supply of drugs in the education­al institutions should be reviewed. The CM stated that the permission to establish no-go areas anywhere in Punjab will not be granted.

Maryam Nawaz directed to un­dertake a stern action for the reduc­tion in the molestation cases. She ordered that the accused should be awarded strict punishment in the molestation cases. The unend­ing torture incidents of children, servants and domestic violence are highly deplorable, she added.

Senior Provincial Minister Mar­riyum Aurangzeb, Former Sen­ator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Information and Cul­ture Azma Bokhari, Special As­sistant Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Commissioner, Deputy Commis­sioner, CCPO and Advocate Gener­al attended the meeting. Secretary Home, Divisional Commission­ers, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners, DPOs participated in the meeting via video link.