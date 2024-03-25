Ashley Cole inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Legendary footballer Ashley Cole has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, the Premier League said on Monday.

"A generational defender revered for his consistent excellence. Ashley Cole is the first inductee of the 2024," it said on X.

"Tenacious, fast, relentless, Ashley Cole pioneered a new breed of full-back in the English game," the announcement on the website said. "The youth striker who became a senior left-back was unwavering in defence, dangerous in attack, redefining his position to become one of the best in the competition’s history."

Cole said he was "honoured to join the Premier League Hall of Fame. It’s humbling and fulfilling to be rewarded at the end of your career."

"It's emotional to reflect because a lot of hard work has been put in. To join the Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Rio Ferdinand, I’m privileged to be in their company," he added.

He retired in 2019 at the age of 38, bringing to an end a 20-year playing career.

The 43-year-old made 385 Premier League appearances in total, producing 15 goals and 31 assists.

Cole spent a large part of his career at Chelsea, playing for the Blues from 2006 to 2014. He also represented Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Derby County, Los Angeles Galaxy in the USA, and Italian Serie A club Roma.

The English left-back won a UEFA Champions League and Europa League title each while he was a Chelsea player.

He bagged two Premier League titles with Arsenal and one title with Chelsea.