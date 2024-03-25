Monday, March 25, 2024
Attock police arrest 20 drug peddlers

Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -   Police have arrested twenty drug peddlers and recovered 11 kg hashish and 81 litre liquor from their possession. Similarly, Traffic Police Attock have issued 298 chalan tickets to those not wearing helmet while riding motorcycles and deposited Rs 340900 in national kitty. Similarly, Attock City police arrested Hasan Ali r/o Awan Sharif Attock and recovered a stolen motorbike and rick­shaw from his possession . On the other hand, Police Station Injra arrested Fais­al Ejaz r/o Lakarmar and recovered an unlicensed pistol from his possession. In another attempt, police arrested four kite sellers and recovered more than two hundred kites and three metalic strings from his possession.

Staff Reporter

