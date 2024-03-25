AUP employees deprived of salaries, pensions for two months 

PESHAWAR - The employees of Agriculture University Peshawar (AUP) including teaching faculty and administrative staff have been deprived of salaries and pensions for last two months.
The looming delay in the salary before Eid-ul-Fitr had added woes to the worries of the already suffering employees. The staffers had demanded of the governor and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take notice of the issue and play their imperative role in ensuring payment of their pending salaries ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The provincial key agricultural university which is in severe financial straits with its employees standing deprived of their two months’ salaries has emerged as a test case, flagrantly exposing those elected to power as to how extent they are committed to the development of the agriculture sector which is a backbone to the country’s economy.
President Officers Association of the university Ehsan Ullah says as Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, hundreds of employees at the university grapple with the harsh reality of being unable to partake in the celebrations due to financial constraints.
He said that employees had not been paid for the month of February despite repeated assurances on the part of quarters concerned and added that few days are left in the month of March to end, too without salaries. He opined that their plea for timely salaries resonates not only as a matter of basic rights but also as a symbol of dignity and respect for their dedicated service to the university.
With the agricultural sector being the backbone of the country’s economy, he said the stability of institutions like Agricultural University Peshawar is paramount to its continued growth and prosper.
Expressing his frustration, he warned of potential protests and demonstrations if their demands were not met promptly. In the midst of the crisis, he said that the Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Peshawar has been tirelessly endeavouring to secure funds, navigating bureaucratic hurdles and exhausting all avenues to put the institution back on track.