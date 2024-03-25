AUP employees deprived of salaries, pensions for two months 

PESHAWAR - The employees of Agriculture University Pesha­war (AUP) including teaching fac­ulty and administrative staff have been deprived of salaries and pen­sions for last two months.

The looming delay in the salary before Eid-ul-Fitr had added woes to the worries of the already suf­fering employees. The staffers had demanded of the governor and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa to take notice of the issue and play their imperative role in en­suring payment of their pending salaries ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The provincial key agricultur­al university which is in severe fi­nancial straits with its employ­ees standing deprived of their two months’ salaries has emerged as a test case, flagrantly exposing those elected to power as to how extent they are committed to the development of the agriculture sector which is a backbone to the country’s economy.

President Officers Association of the university Ehsan Ullah says as Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, hun­dreds of employees at the univer­sity grapple with the harsh reality of being unable to partake in the celebrations due to financial con­straints.

He said that employees had not been paid for the month of Febru­ary despite repeated assurances on the part of quarters concerned and added that few days are left in the month of March to end, too without salaries. He opined that their plea for timely salaries reso­nates not only as a matter of basic rights but also as a symbol of dig­nity and respect for their dedicat­ed service to the university.

With the agricultural sector being the backbone of the coun­try’s economy, he said the sta­bility of institutions like Agri­cultural University Peshawar is paramount to its continued growth and prosper.

Expressing his frustration, he warned of potential protests and demonstrations if their demands were not met promptly. In the midst of the crisis, he said that the Vice Chancellor of the Univer­sity of Agriculture, Peshawar has been tirelessly endeavouring to secure funds, navigating bureau­cratic hurdles and exhausting all avenues to put the institution back on track.