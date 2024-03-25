Brain drain refers to the depar­ture of highly skilled and well-educated individuals from a coun­try. There could not be a much greater misfortune for any nation than this one: citizens dreaming of leaving it. According to a survey by the Pakistan Institute of Develop­ment Economics (PIDE) last year, it was analysed that 67% of Pakistani youth wish to leave the country. This phenomenon is not unique to Pakistan; it has been ongoing since 1971 and sadly persists.

Unfortunately, public confidence in the state is rapidly eroding, with the majority of those affected be­ing the youth. This disillusionment stems from pervasive insecuri­ty, political instability, unemploy­ment, and economic uncertain­ty. As a result, people are actively seeking opportunities to leave the country. Indeed, nobody wishes to reside in a place where secu­rity is scarce, the future is unpre­dictable, political instability per­sists unchecked, and the will of the people is disregarded. The looming spectre of financial default further drives individuals to seek a safer and more stable future elsewhere.

Furthermore, in Pakistan, the youth face profound hurdles to gain employment. There are hard­ly any private platforms where one can utilise their potential for the country and secure basic live­lihood. Interestingly, even those who do secure jobs here often fo­cus on moving towards European, Gulf, or North American countries due to the pursuit of poor income and a lack of advanced technology.

Hence, these issues have led to a hefty brain drain from the country. If one looks at the reports of emi­grated people in 2022, according to PIDE, almost 92,000 emigrants were graduates. Shockingly, as per the re­ports of World is One News (WION), in the first half of 2023, at least 100,000 highly skilled profession­als bid farewell to Pakistan. Among them, a significant number were en­gineers, doctors, nurses, IT experts, and accountants. The loss of such ef­ficient professionals has resulted in Pakistan facing a lack of develop­ment, innovation, and economic tur­moil. Moreover, the departure of am­ple doctors and nurses has fuelled health issues in the country.

Undoubtedly, youth are the build­ing blocks of any nation. They possess enough energy to strive ceaselessly for the progress and prosperity of the country, if given any opportunity to serve.

All in all, the government must take steps to halt the loss of talent. It must invest in the educational system and focus on the prolifera­tion of research laboratories, infra­structure projects, and technology. These efforts can help in retaining talent and enticing international students to contribute their exper­tise to Pakistan’s advancement.

IMRAN QADIR BROHI,

Qubo Saeed Khan.