Call for energy, water conservations as Earth Hour observed

KARACHI - Experts called for adopting a cli­mate-resilient development model, conservation of energy and water resources as people across the world including Pakistan observed WWF’ Earth Hour by switching off lights at landmark buildings for one hour.

This year, the 18th edition of the environmental movement was titled Biggest Hour for Earth.

“The Earth Hour unites us to con­tribute towards the common cause which improves the health of the planet and well-being of the people, conserves biodiversity, and miti­gates the negative impacts of climate change,” said Hammad Naqi Khan, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Pakistan director general.

The movement aimed at making participation easy and fun, encour­aging individuals not only to switch off lights symbolically but also to take 60 minutes to do good for the planet while doing something they love, he added.

Highlighting the environmental threats Pakistan faces, Mr Khan re­called that the country witnessed widespread rains and devastating floods, resulting in more than 1,700 human casualties, economic losses, and serious damages to infrastruc­ture and agriculture in 2022.

“What we urgently need to do is to embark on a climate resilient de­velopment model, promote nature-based solutions, and conserve our en­ergy and water resources,” he added.

In her message, WWF-Pakistan Goodwill Ambassador Ushna Shah said that the Earth Hour movement had been a beacon of hope for our planet since its launch.

“And, this time, it coincided with Pakistan Day, giving people even more reason to come together,” she said, while appealing to the people that they should join this event in creating the Biggest Hour for Earth.

“It is 60 minutes of pure positiv­ity, doing anything and everything to benefit our beautiful planet,” she observed.