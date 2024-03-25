Monday, March 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CDA imposes heavy taxes on properties in Islamabad

APP
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Capital Development Authority (CDA) has imposed heavy taxes on real estate proper­ties in federal capital Islamabad. According to notification, owners of 140 square yards plots in sectors and housing societies like Shehzad Town, Margalla Town, and Rawal Town will now pay Rs24,000 in taxes. Farmhouse own­ers with eight kanals will pay Rs180,000, while those with 90 to 120 ka­nals will pay Rs442,000. Commercial properties in the blue area will be taxed at Rs32 per square foot for ground floor, Rs22 per square foot for basement, and residen­tial apartments at

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711320082.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024