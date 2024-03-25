Chinese Consulate holds send-off event for 3-year diploma students

KARACHI - Chinese Consulate General in Kara­chi has held a farewell party for students from Gwa­dar Institute of Technology in Balochistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

China’s Consul General in Pakistan Yang Yundong attended the party held at the Consulate General in Karachi.

The students hailing from various areas of Makran, completed their 3 years diploma in Civil Technology from Gwadar Institute of Technology (GIT).

Chinese Consulate General encouraged the gradu­ating students which will further be given opportuni­ties to attain higher education at technical institutes in China.

In addition to GIT, Pakistan- China Vocational Training Institute in Gwadar is also imparting techni­cal and vocational skills to the local youth of Gwadar.