Chinese-owned tanker hit by Houthi missile in Red Sea: CENTCOM

DUBAI - A Chinese-owned oil tanker was attacked off Ye­men Saturday by ballistic missiles fired by Houthi rebels, who have intensified strikes on Red Sea shipping, the US military said. The Panamanian-flagged, Chinese-owned and operated Huang Pu is­sued a distress call but did not request assistance, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a state­ment on social media platform X early on Sunday.

“No casualties were reported, and the vessel re­sumed its course,” the statement said.

The Iran-backed rebels, who control much of Ye­men’s Red Sea coast, have launched dozens of mis­sile and drone strikes on shipping over the past four months, actions they say are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

CENTCOM and the British Navy’s United King­dom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a fire had broken out on board the ship but was ex­tinguished within 30 minutes. The Marinetraffic tracking website later had the vessel sailing out of the Red Sea into the Gulf of Aden heading for its next port of call which, according to maritime secu­rity agency Ambrey, was New Mangalore in India.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which UKMTO said struck 23 nauti­cal miles west of the Yemeni port of Mokha.

CENTCOM said Houthi rebels had launched four anti-ship ballistic missiles in the Red Sea near the Huang Pu before a fifth hit the vessel. “The Houthis attacked the MV Huang despite previously stating they would not attack Chinese vessels,” it said.