Monday, March 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM felicitates Hindu community on Holi

APP
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi here on Sunday. He said that Holi was a festival of colours on the arrival of spring with a message of joy and peace, according to a CM House communique. Murad Ali Shah said that Pakistan People’s Party had always talked about protecting the rights of minorities. He said that the minorities across the country, including Sindh, had freedom to perform their rituals. He said that the Hindu community had a ma­jor role in the development of the country. The CM said, our government is providing all facilities to the minority community in every field of life. He said that the Sindh government had released all allowances including pen­sion to all Hindu employees before Holi. He further said that Minority Day was an acknowledgment that the Hindu community was living peacefully and prosperously in the country and had a role to play in the development of the country.

2 PTI leaders misused $2m party donations against Pak institutions

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711320082.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024