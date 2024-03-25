CM KP assures to address problems in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur met with Members of National As­sembly (MNAs) and Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) af­filiated with the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Sunday to discuss public issues and devel­opment matters concerning the provincial capital.

The meeting focused on a range of issues including healthcare, security, traffic management, in­frastructure improvement, pro­vision of clean drinking water, sewerage, and other related con­cerns affecting the populace of Peshawar.

CM Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that Peshawar is everyone’s city, and its development is his top priority. “We will strive to make Peshawar once again a city of blos­soms,” he said.

He added, “We aim to transition Peshawar’s street lights to solar energy and are considering pro­jects such as running trains to al­leviate traffic congestion.”

Discussions also highlighted the possibility of engaging private companies to implement a train system based on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) model.

The issue of sanitation in Pesha­war is grave and will be addressed on a priority basis with sustain­able solutions, assured Ali Amin Gandapur. The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to overhaul the city’s sanitation system by shifting it underground.

In order to enhance public ser­vices, in all autonomous institu­tions, the provincial government will appoint hardworking and professional individuals based on merit, CM reiterated. He made it clear that no political recommen­dations would be entertained in this process.

He said that local govern­ments will be empowered and strengthened to ensure that public issues are resolved at the grassroots level.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to work collectively to­wards the betterment and pros­perity of Peshawar, with a focus on addressing the pressing needs of its residents.