Monday, March 25, 2024
CM’s message on World TB Day

Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her unwavering determination for the complete eradication of TB. In her mes­sage on World Anti-TB Day, she added,”TB is treatable, it is very important to make people aware of this.” She said,”The battle to end TB must be won for a healthy Punjab. Termination of TB is pos­sible through timely diagnosis and effective treatment. The lives of patients dying of TB can be saved with effective treatment.” Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted,”Preventing TB re­quires ensuring access to quality treatment for the community. The struggle to end TB will not stop. We all have to work together for its prevention. It is the responsi­bility of all of us to save the moth­ers, sisters and daughters suffer­ing from TB.“

