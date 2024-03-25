Monday, March 25, 2024
Corps Commander Karachi visits residence of Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali

Agencies
March 25, 2024
KARACHI   -  Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, the Karachi Corps Commander, on Sunday visited the residence of Lieutenant Colonel Syed Ka­shif Ali, who was martyred dur­ing a terrorist attack in North Waziristan's Mir Ali. Lt Gen Babar expressed profound reverence for the bravery and valour exhibited by the martyr, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved fam­ily. He said that Lieutenant Colo­nel Syed Kashif Ali, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the ser­vice of the nation's defence, will be remembered in golden words for his unwavering dedication. He also offered fateha for the de­parted soul. Syed Kashif Ali was among seven soldiers martyred in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan's Mir Ali, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on March 16. At least six terrorists were also killed in the attack. As per the ISPR, troops foiled the initial attempt of intru­sion into the army installation in the wee hours of the day however, a group of six terrorists rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into it, later carrying out multiple sui­cide bombings. 

The attacks led to the collapse of a portion of a building, resulting in the martyrdom of five brave sol­diers. The martyred soldiers in­cluded Havildar Sabir, a resident of district Khyber; Naik Khur­shid, a resident of district Lakki Marwat; Sepoy Nasir, a resident of Peshawar; Sepoy Raja, a resi­dent of Kohat; and Sepoy Sajjad, a resident of Abbottabad. During the ensuing clearance operation, the Pakistan army troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali, engaged and gunned down all the six terrorists. However, 39-year-old Lt Col Ali, a resident of Karachi, and 23-year-old Cap­tain Muhammad Ahmed Badar, a resident of Talagang, embraced martyrdom.

