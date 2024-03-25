Tuesday, March 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Dar for early resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan, UK

Dar for early resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan, UK
Web Desk
11:09 PM | March 25, 2024
National

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a telephone call on Monday from Britain’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, Lord David Cameron, during which they expressed resolve to enhance bilateral relations in diverse areas.

Dar shared on the social media platform X, “Today, I received a telephone call from Lord David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of Great Britain.”

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, resolving to continue working closely to enhance strong bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, climate change and people-to-people contacts.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, FM Dar, while reiterating the importance of the Pakistan-UK relationship, emphasised that the two countries had longstanding, historic relations with multifaceted cooperation.

He emphasised the early conclusion of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership (ESP) agreement to take relations to the next level.

CM Punjab increases amount of Sports Endowment Fund from Rs 2 to 4 billion

He also stressed the importance of early resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan and the UK, which would further bolster linkages, particularly in view of the large Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

The two ministers also discussed significant regional issues, including Afghanistan and the situation in Gaza.

The foreign minister invited Lord Cameron to visit Pakistan at mutually convenient dates.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711340147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024