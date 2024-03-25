Dist admin takes action against profiteers

ABBOTTABAD - In accordance with government directives, Price Control Magis­trates are taking concrete mea­sures in their respective areas of district Abbottabad to en­sure the provision of relief to citizens.

In this regard, Additional Assis­tant Commissioner Revenue Ar­shad Mahmood conducted in­spections of markets, malls, and general stores in Mandian, College Road, Jinnahabad, and Mansehra Road.

Inspections focused on the sale of meat, chicken, fruits, vegeta­bles, groceries and general mer­chandise. Strict action was taken against individuals involved in ir­regularities such as selling chick­en meat at high prices and violat­ing the rate list. Multiple offenders were fined and notices were is­sued during the crackdown on il­legal practices.

Under the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbot­tabad Khalid Iqbal, Additional AC Ali Sher Khan and Additional As­sistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood supervised the fixation of rates for fruits, vegeta­bles, and poultry, along with oth­er representatives of the District Food Controller.

In a similar way, AC Havelian Lubna Iqbal conducted inspec­tion in the markets of Havelian city to ensure the price control of the food commodities. She in­spected fruit, vegetable, chick­en, meat and other. Profiteers and hoarders were heavily fined and notices were served to many shopkeepers.

During the inspection of medi­cal stores/general stores, the Ad­ditional Assistant Commissioner discovered a significant quanti­ty of expired medicines, bever­ages, and other consumables be­ing stocked by the store. He took strict action against the store and fined them.