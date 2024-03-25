Donald Trump issues first statement after court's decision

After the decision of the appeals court, granting former US president Donald Trump a bit of a relief in reducing the bond amount with an extension of 10 days, the Republican candidate for the White House issued his first statement on his social media platform Monday.

Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would pay the $175 million as per the New York appeals court order and pay “either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash.”

Judge Juan Merchan also ordered to set the hush money case — paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels — on April 15, which was to commence Monday.

A five-member appeals court cut the bond amount from $464 million to $175 million, with an additional time of 10 days, rendering the Attorney General’s team to not seize Trump’s assets, at least for now.



Last week, the attorneys of former president Trump told the court that their client could not secure a bond from a US treasury-approved company.

However, in a post on Truth Social Friday, the 77-year-old Republican said that he has around $500 million in cash for bond submission and further for his reelection campaign.

The business mogul extended his gratitude toward the Appeals Court that stopped Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling, who has been adjudicating the fraud case against him.

While speaking to journalists outside the courthouse, he was of the view: "Judge Engoron is a disgrace to this country, and this should not be allowed to happen."