Monday, March 25, 2024
DPO reviews security of police station

APP
March 25, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Abdul Salam Khalid visited City Police Station where he reviewed the security of the police station and issued instructions for provi­sion of best facilities to the police­men.

The DPO was accompanied by DSP City Saleem Khan during his surprise visit, said a police spokes­man on Sunday. The district police chief inspected the building, re­cord, cleanliness and overall se­curity of the police station. During inspection, the DPO met with the on-duty personnel and directed them to deal with the applicants politely so that the trust of citizens over the police could be enhanced.

