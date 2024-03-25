Drug trafficker sentenced to seven years jail

KARACHI - A sessions court has sentenced an inter-provincial drug trafficker to sev­en years in prison for smuggling ‘ice’, also known as crystal meth, with an estimated value of over Rs10 million.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Nadeem Zafar pronounced his judgement after hearing argu­ments from both sides.

The court found Hafeez Murad guilty of smuggling two kilos of ‘ice’ from Balochistan into Sindh. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs125,000 on the convict and in case of default he would have to undergo an additional six-month imprisonment.

The convict, who was on bail, was taken into custody soon after the pro­nouncement of the verdict and sent to prison to serve his sentence.

According to the prosecution, act­ing on a tip-off, police apprehended Hafeez when he was travelling in a bus near Hub River Road at the Moch­ko check post. Upon searching, they discovered two kgs of ‘ice’. The police registered a case at the Keamari po­lice station and impounded the bus.

Regarding ownership of the bus, the court noted that the prosecution failed to prove the involvement, con­sent or knowledge of the owner in the offense.