Monday, March 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Drug trafficker sentenced to seven years jail

Agencies
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A sessions court has sentenced an inter-provincial drug trafficker to sev­en years in prison for smuggling ‘ice’, also known as crystal meth, with an estimated value of over Rs10 million.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Nadeem Zafar pronounced his judgement after hearing argu­ments from both sides.

The court found Hafeez Murad guilty of smuggling two kilos of ‘ice’ from Balochistan into Sindh. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs125,000 on the convict and in case of default he would have to undergo an additional six-month imprisonment.

The convict, who was on bail, was taken into custody soon after the pro­nouncement of the verdict and sent to prison to serve his sentence.

According to the prosecution, act­ing on a tip-off, police apprehended Hafeez when he was travelling in a bus near Hub River Road at the Moch­ko check post. Upon searching, they discovered two kgs of ‘ice’. The police registered a case at the Keamari po­lice station and impounded the bus.

2 PTI leaders misused $2m party donations against Pak institutions

Regarding ownership of the bus, the court noted that the prosecution failed to prove the involvement, con­sent or knowledge of the owner in the offense.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711320082.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024