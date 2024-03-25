Monday, March 25, 2024
ECP announces by-election schedule for vacant seats in KP

ECP announces by-election schedule for vacant seats in KP
Web Desk
6:16 PM | March 25, 2024
The by-election schedule for the vacant seats of NA-8, Bajaur and NA-44, DI has been issued.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson, the schedule for the vacant seats of PK-22 Bajaur and PK-91, Kohat has also been released.

The decision on appeals against approval and rejection of papers would be made by March 28 and the revised list would be released on the same day, the spokesperson said.

The candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers till March 29 while the final list of the candidates would be issued and signs issued allotted on March 30, the spokesperson concluded.

