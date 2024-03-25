Monday, March 25, 2024
ECP to take up plea filed by new KP Assembly members tomorrow

Web Desk
10:48 PM | March 25, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday (tomorrow) on the plea filed by newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to sources, the request was filed by Jameela Paracha, Afshan Hussain, Shazia Jadon and other new members of the assembly.

Through the plea, the ECP has been appealed to issue orders for the oath-taking of the new assembly members.

The request states that if the oath-taking does not occur, the upcoming Senate elections should be postponed in the province.

