Embassy holds exhibition in Tehran to mark Pakistan Day, Nouroz celebrations

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of Pakistan in Iran organised a photo exhibition titled “Khoobsurat Pakistan” as part of the Pakistan Day and Nou­ruz celebrations at Buraj Azadi to promote Pakistan’s culture and tourism.

Ambassador of Pakistan Mu­dassir Tipu inaugurated the ex­hibition along with Ali Raza Dab­baghi, a representative of Iran’s Ministry of Culture.

The Iranian Ministry of Culture accorded special permission to the Embassy of Pakistan to hold this event at the venue which sig­nifies the close cultural ties and brotherly relations of both the countries.

The representative of Ministry of Culture appreciated the ef­forts of the Pakistan Embassy and called it a milestone towards the promotion of tourism and people to people contact, which will fur­ther strengthen the brotherly re­lations of both countries.

Ambassador Mudassir thanked Ali Raza for all the support of the Iranian government.

He said that Pakistan was blessed with marvelous beauty as its mighty mountains, virgin beaches, snow clapped moun­tains, deserts and historical monuments were custodians of ancient civilizations.

He said that as Iran was also a very beautiful and unique coun­try, therefore such ventures would help improve the tourism between both countries.

A large number of people visit­ed the exhibition and appreciated the beauty of Pakistan.