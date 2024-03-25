Excise dept seals over 500 properties of defaulters

MULTAN - Excise department started sealing of properties of de­faulters as over 500 prop­erties sealed so far for not paying Rs eight million pending dues.

Senior Taxation Officer/Admin, Khalid Hussain Qa­soori, talking to APP here on Sunday said that the fi­nal warning notices were served to the defaulters first and then sealing of properties was started to ensure collection of pend­ing dues from them.

He said that the warn­ing notices were served to about 17,000 domestic and commercial property tax defaulters. He said that about 2500 property tax­payers submitted the dues voluntarliy and added that the sealing challans of 500 more defaulters were ready and operation to be launched from tomorrow again. Qasoori stated that the domestic and commer­cial units of the district have to pay Rs 200 million property tax.

Emphasizing on business community, commercial markets and plazas own­ers for ensuring payment of taxes, he said that 70 per­cent of the money received from property tax was spent on local development projects.

He urged them to pay the property tax immediately as a responsible citizens for en­suring uplift and basic ame­nities of the city and region and avert themselves from facing any legal action.