Faisalabad DC orders crackdown on kite making business

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed for launching a strict crackdown on kite flying. He directed the Assistant Commissioners to trace persons involved in manufacturing kites and string rolls and take stern legal action against them. He said that kite flying is a life-threatening game which is a legal offence, so parents should keep their children away from this bloody hobby. The Deputy Commissioner asked citizens to iden­tify the elements involved in the kite making busi­ness as their names will be kept confidential.