FAISALABAD - The pest warning and quality control pesti­cides wing of agriculture department seized fake and expired pesticides worth about Rs 250,000. Divi­sional Director Pest Warn­ing Dr Ami Rasool said here Sunday that cases against the accused have been reg­istered at three police sta­tions in Gojra, Balochni and Bhowana. He said that the department was making strenuous efforts to sup­ply quality pesticides to the farming community.