Fazeel, Adnan and Rashid elected as new office-bearers of PLTA

LAHORE - Captain Fazeel Asghar (R), Maj Adnan Majeed (R), and Rashid Malik have been elected unop­posed as the President, Secre­tary General, and Finance Secre­tary, respectively, of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) for a four-year term here at a lo­cal hotel on Sunday.

The electoral process was witnessed by notable figures in­cluding Ahmar Malik from the Punjab Olympic Association and Bilal Akram (MTO) of the Sports Board Punjab, alongside a host of dignitaries representing various divisions across Punjab. Among the distinguished guests in atten­dance were notable figures from various divisions: Brig Naeem Dar (R) representing Gujran­wala, Mohsin Nawaz Faisalabad, Zohaib Raza Bahawalpur, Tayyab Bashir Sargodha, Syed Rizwan Rawalpindi, Ch Fayyaz Sahiwal, Muaz Ahmad Pirzada Multan, Mian Haroon Masood Gujrat, and Lt Col Naeem (R) Lahore.

The event also saw the pres­ence of esteemed individuals from the tennis community, in­cluding Dr Raheel Ahmad Sid­diqui, former PLTA President; Rashid Ahmed Malik, ex-PLTA Secretary; and luminaries from various clubs and associations such as Mohammad Sohail Ma­lik of Cosmopolitan Club, Waqar Nisar from Lahore Gymkhana, Mohammad Saeed Ikram Ullah of Defence Club, along with Col Asif Dar (R), former PTF Secre­tary and SVP. In his inaugural address, Capt Fazeel Asghar (R) expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in his leadership. “It is an honor to be elected, and I pledge to uphold the PLTA’s pres­tigious status within the Pakistan Tennis Federation. Our agenda includes organizing a plethora of senior and junior tournaments and regional events to nurture young talent. Furthermore, we are committed to hosting year-round tennis camps and seeking international opportunities for our players to excel on a global stage,” he stated.

Maj Adnan Majeed, new Secre­tary General, shared his vision for the sport’s future. “I am humbled by this opportunity and aim to con­tinue promoting tennis in Punjab by engaging our youth in the sport, thereby enhanc­ing their pros­pects to achieve national and international rec­ognition.” Echoing the sentiment of progress, Finance Secretary Rashid Malik outlined ambitious plans for the sport’s grassroots development. “The coming years will witness a stronger focus on nurturing young talent through an increased number of tennis camps and tournaments. Our goal is to ensure that our athletes shine at both the ATF and ITF lev­els,” Malik added.