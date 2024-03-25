Fazeel, Adnan and Rashid elected as new office-bearers of PLTA

LAHORE - Captain Fazeel Asghar (R), Maj Adnan Majeed (R), and Rashid Malik have been elected unopposed as the President, Secretary General, and Finance Secretary, respectively, of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) for a four-year term here at a local hotel on Sunday.
The electoral process was witnessed by notable figures including Ahmar Malik from the Punjab Olympic Association and Bilal Akram (MTO) of the Sports Board Punjab, alongside a host of dignitaries representing various divisions across Punjab. Among the distinguished guests in attendance were notable figures from various divisions: Brig Naeem Dar (R) representing Gujranwala, Mohsin Nawaz Faisalabad, Zohaib Raza Bahawalpur, Tayyab Bashir Sargodha, Syed Rizwan Rawalpindi, Ch Fayyaz Sahiwal, Muaz Ahmad Pirzada Multan, Mian Haroon Masood Gujrat, and Lt Col Naeem (R) Lahore.
The event also saw the presence of esteemed individuals from the tennis community, including Dr Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui, former PLTA President; Rashid Ahmed Malik, ex-PLTA Secretary; and luminaries from various clubs and associations such as Mohammad Sohail Malik of Cosmopolitan Club, Waqar Nisar from Lahore Gymkhana, Mohammad Saeed Ikram Ullah of Defence Club, along with Col Asif Dar (R), former PTF Secretary and SVP. In his inaugural address, Capt Fazeel Asghar (R) expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in his leadership. “It is an honor to be elected, and I pledge to uphold the PLTA’s prestigious status within the Pakistan Tennis Federation. Our agenda includes organizing a plethora of senior and junior tournaments and regional events to nurture young talent. Furthermore, we are committed to hosting year-round tennis camps and seeking international opportunities for our players to excel on a global stage,” he stated.
Maj Adnan Majeed, new Secretary General, shared his vision for the sport’s future. “I am humbled by this opportunity and aim to continue promoting tennis in Punjab by engaging our youth in the sport, thereby enhancing their prospects to achieve national and international recognition.” Echoing the sentiment of progress, Finance Secretary Rashid Malik outlined ambitious plans for the sport’s grassroots development. “The coming years will witness a stronger focus on nurturing young talent through an increased number of tennis camps and tournaments. Our goal is to ensure that our athletes shine at both the ATF and ITF levels,” Malik added.