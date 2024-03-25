FGEHA launches operations against illegal construction in G-12

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government Em­ployees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has launched an encroachment operations against illegal construc­tion in the Mauve Area of G-12. The operation was launched on the direction of the Director General FGEHA. The Enforcement Wing of the Authority headed by the Director (En­forcement) along with the Deputy Director, Assistant Directors and their team were directed to monitor new illegal constructions and encroachments by lo­cal people and land grab­bers in Mauve Area sector G-12. During the operation the seven illegal construc­tions were demolished, said an official source. The Authority warned that no more illegal constructions should be done in future, otherwise FGEHA will take further action.