Monday, March 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FGEHA launches operations against illegal construction in G-12

APP
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Federal Government Em­ployees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has launched an encroachment operations against illegal construc­tion in the Mauve Area of G-12. The operation was launched on the direction of the Director General FGEHA. The Enforcement Wing of the Authority headed by the Director (En­forcement) along with the Deputy Director, Assistant Directors and their team were directed to monitor new illegal constructions and encroachments by lo­cal people and land grab­bers in Mauve Area sector G-12. During the operation the seven illegal construc­tions were demolished, said an official source. The Authority warned that no more illegal constructions should be done in future, otherwise FGEHA will take further action.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711320082.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024