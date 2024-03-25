FIA arrests accused involved in issuing fake bank statements

KARACHI - FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi arrested the accused involved in issuing fake bank statements to citizens for British visas. The FIA team raided and arrested the accused on the complaint of the British High Commission in Islamabad. Zahid Hassan, the suspect was involved in issuing fake bank statements to citizens and the crime of visa fraud. FIA has now launched an investigation into the matter. The UK re­cently announced significant changes to its visa poli­cies, aiming to facilitate easier entry for citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and Jordan. In a statement released by the British government, it was revealed that these countries will transition to an electronic travel permit system by 2024. Under this system, residents from the Gulf countries, in­cluding Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the Emirates, and Jordan, will no longer require visit visas to enter the UK.