First-ever night tourism event to be held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Army, Archaeology Department and Tour Da Peshawar have joint­ly organised a night tourism event on March 30 at 8:30pm Peshawar Museum.

This event will offer the pub­lic an opportunity to enjoy Pesha­war’s historical sites, local cuisine, and music. The inception of night tourism will further bolster the tourism sector in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

The KP government has grant­ed formal approval for the decora­tion and embellishment of Pesha­war’s historic heritage, including the Storytellers Bazar, to preserve its historical legacy.

The Pakistan Army has already undertaken work to refurbish and adorn various historical sites along the Khyber Trail, including Mission Hospital Chapel, Ali Mas­jid Fort, and others.