Five dead, 1223 injured in 1,103 road accidents

LAHORE - At least five persons were killed and 1223 injured in 1103 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab dur­ing the last 24 hours. Out of these, 568 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 655 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reduc­ing the burden of Hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 649 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians, and 435 passengers were among the vic­tims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 276 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 319 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 89 in with 107 victims and at third Gujranwala with 59 RTCs and 61 victims. According to the data 961 motorbikes, 77 auto-rick­shaws, 117 motorcars, 23 vans, 10 passenger buses, 37 truck and 108 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved.