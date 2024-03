DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Four members of same family were killed while another got injured in a firing incident in the Kot Khadak area in the limits of Gomal police sta­tion in Tank, a police of­ficial said here on Sunday. The official said that after Fajr prayers, unknown assailants opened fire at people of same fam­ily when they were going home. As a result, four of them died on the spot while another sustained injuries. The armed assail­ants managed to escape from the scene after com­mitting the crime.