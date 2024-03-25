Four special trains on Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways will run four special trains to facilitate passen­gers on Eid-ul-Fitr. According to official sources Pakistan Railways runs special Eid trains every year to facilitate passengers heading to or coming from Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Quetta. A majority of those working in other cities, travel to hometowns before Eid and return to work­places after holidays on these special trains. Railways high-ups have directed making necessary arrangements to give maximum benefits to passengers on Eid special trains. As per the official sources, the Railways will pass on the benefits to the passengers if petroleum prices are decreased before Eid.