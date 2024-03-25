Four wounded in Israeli strikes on east Lebanon’s Baalbek

BEKAA VALLEY, LEBANON - Four people were wounded by Israeli air strikes near Lebanon’s eastern city of Baalbek overnight, one of which hit a two-storey building, an AFP correspondent said on Sunday.
Israel and Hamas ally Hezbollah have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire since the Gaza war erupted in October. But fears have surged of an all-out conflict in past weeks, with Israel launching air strikes deeper into Lebanese territory, targeting the Baalbek area -- a Hezbollah stronghold -- several times.
The Israeli military said in a statement fighter jets “struck a Hezbollah manufacturing site containing weapons in the area of Baalbek”. The AFP correspondent said the Israeli strikes targeted a Hezbollah centre that had been deserted for some time, wounding four residents in nearby buildings.
“The Israeli air force fired five missiles at a two-storey inhabited building in Al-Osseira, on the outskirts of Baalbek,” he said.
The Israeli military also said “approximately 50 launches were identified from Lebanon toward northern Israel, a number of launches were intercepted while the rest fell in open areas”. Hezbollah said it fired “more than 60 Katyusha-type rockets” at two Israeli military positions in the occupied Golan Heights in response to the Israeli strikes.
The strike at Al-Osseira, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Israeli-Lebanese border, ended a period of relative calm thpat had lasted around 10 days.
Hezbollah began launching near-daily attacks against Israel on October 8 in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza and said on Saturday it had carried out several more strikes