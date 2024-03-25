Four wounded in Israeli strikes on east Lebanon’s Baalbek

BEKAA VALLEY, LEBANON - Four people were wounded by Israeli air strikes near Lebanon’s eastern city of Baalbek over­night, one of which hit a two-sto­rey building, an AFP correspon­dent said on Sunday.

Israel and Hamas ally Hez­bollah have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire since the Gaza war erupted in October. But fears have surged of an all-out conflict in past weeks, with Israel launching air strikes deep­er into Lebanese territory, target­ing the Baalbek area -- a Hezbol­lah stronghold -- several times.

The Israeli military said in a statement fighter jets “struck a Hezbollah manufacturing site containing weapons in the area of Baalbek”. The AFP correspon­dent said the Israeli strikes tar­geted a Hezbollah centre that had been deserted for some time, wounding four residents in nearby buildings.

“The Israeli air force fired five missiles at a two-storey inhabit­ed building in Al-Osseira, on the outskirts of Baalbek,” he said.

The Israeli military also said “approximately 50 launches were identified from Lebanon toward northern Israel, a num­ber of launches were intercepted while the rest fell in open areas”. Hezbollah said it fired “more than 60 Katyusha-type rockets” at two Israeli military positions in the occupied Golan Heights in response to the Israeli strikes.

The strike at Al-Osseira, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Israeli-Lebanese border, ended a period of relative calm thpat had lasted around 10 days.

Hezbollah began launching near-daily attacks against Isra­el on October 8 in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza and said on Saturday it had car­ried out several more strikes