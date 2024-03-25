Monday, March 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Four wounded in Israeli strikes on east Lebanon’s Baalbek

Four wounded in Israeli strikes on east Lebanon’s Baalbek
Agencies
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, International

BEKAA VALLEY, LEBANON  -  Four people were wounded by Israeli air strikes near Lebanon’s eastern city of Baalbek over­night, one of which hit a two-sto­rey building, an AFP correspon­dent said on Sunday. 

Israel and Hamas ally Hez­bollah have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire since the Gaza war erupted in October. But fears have surged of an all-out conflict in past weeks, with Israel launching air strikes deep­er into Lebanese territory, target­ing the Baalbek area -- a Hezbol­lah stronghold -- several times.

The Israeli military said in a statement fighter jets “struck a Hezbollah manufacturing site containing weapons in the area of Baalbek”. The AFP correspon­dent said the Israeli strikes tar­geted a Hezbollah centre that had been deserted for some time, wounding four residents in nearby buildings.

“The Israeli air force fired five missiles at a two-storey inhabit­ed building in Al-Osseira, on the outskirts of Baalbek,” he said.

2 PTI leaders misused $2m party donations against Pak institutions

The Israeli military also said “approximately 50 launches were identified from Lebanon toward northern Israel, a num­ber of launches were intercepted while the rest fell in open areas”. Hezbollah said it fired “more than 60 Katyusha-type rockets” at two Israeli military positions in the occupied Golan Heights in response to the Israeli strikes.

The strike at Al-Osseira, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Israeli-Lebanese border, ended a period of relative calm thpat had lasted around 10 days.

Hezbollah began launching near-daily attacks against Isra­el on October 8 in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza and said on Saturday it had car­ried out several more strikes

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711320082.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024